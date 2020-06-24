Rosen questions former stockpile director on providing supplies to rural areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 24, during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC), U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen asked Greg Burel, former Director of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), about the need to ensure that rural communities in Nevada and across the country have access to medical supplies and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to Johns Hopkins, the United States is now over 121,000 deaths from COVID-19. A recent data analysis shows that 70 to 99 percent of the deaths from the virus so far could have been prevented,” said Senator Rosen. “However, there is still time to make a difference, based on how we proceed. As Dr. Fauci has recently said, we are still in the first wave. With this in mind, we must continue to respond to this pandemic with urgency. Our response must be timely, targeted, and thoughtful because different parts of the country are experiencing the pandemic at different rates, and with varied timing.”