RSV on the rise in western Nevada

ELKO – Western Nevada is reporting a “significant uptick” in RCSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, but the Elko area has not seen an increase, according to hospital officials.

“At Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, we are seeing the usual, seasonal spread of respiratory illnesses, including RSV and influenza,” the hospital stated Wednesday when contacted by the Elko Daily.

“We encourage all community members to take the necessary precautions including covering your cough and practicing proper hand hygiene. If you are able to get a flu vaccine, we strongly urge you to do so. Finally, if you are sick, please stay home and avoid close contact with others.”

The Washoe County Health District on Tuesday urged residents with exposure to at-risk populations to take similar precautions. The district reported 156 RSV cases from last week, raising the total to 343 cases so far in the 2022-23 respiratory virus season, which started in early October.

The Nevada Hospital Association is reporting increased RSV-related hospitalizations. Both pediatric hospital bed capacity and pediatric intensive care units (PICU) in Washoe County are at capacity or over capacity due to RSV, flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

“We’re on pace to have one of the worst RSV seasons ever reported in Washoe County,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “The risk of RSV is very serious for infants and young children as well as our older adults, especially those with chronic health conditions. Because there is no vaccine for RSV, we must take extra precaution to protect our vulnerable populations.”

The 156 cases reported last week is more than the total number of cases reported during the first five weeks of the 2021-22 season (148 cases), stated WCHD.

While most cases of RSV will go away on their own within a week or two, those most at risk for hospitalization are under 6 months of age (especially babies born prematurely) and older adults (especially those with chronic diseases).

RSV, which is highly contagious, can lead to more serious complications such as bronchiolitis (inflammation of the airways of the lungs) or pneumonia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of RSV usually start within 4 to 6 days after getting infected, and include:

• Runny nose

• Decrease in appetite

• Coughing

• Sneezing

• Fever

• Wheezing

The CDC says for very young infants, the only RSV symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulties, and most children will get RSV by age 2. Call your healthcare provider if you or your child is having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids, or experiencing worsening symptoms.

According to the CDC, no RSV vaccine is available although researchers are working to develop it. In the meantime, there are a few tips to help decrease the chances of children and older adults getting RSV, per the CDC.

• Avoid close contact with sick people

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching faces with unwashed hands

• If you have symptoms of RSV, stay home from school or work

• Limit the time spent in childcare centers or other potentially contagious settings during periods of high RSV activity. This may help prevent infection and spread of the virus during the RSV season.