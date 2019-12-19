Ruling puts hold on gold exploration plans in eastern Idaho

Winmill ruled the Forest Service didn't violate environmental laws in determining the exploratory drilling wouldn't overly harm grizzly bears, whitebark pine or Columbia spotted frogs.

However, Winmill found the Forest Service hadn't done an adequate analysis involving groundwater quality in the Dog Bone Ridge drainage, home to Yellowstone cutthroat trout. The trout are considered a sensitive species facing threats to its population or habitat.

"The Court's ruling affirms that the Forest Service must fully assess impacts to water and sensitive species before approving mining exploration," said Laird Lucas of Advocates for the West, a legal firm that is representing the environmental groups. "There should be no doubt: Water is more precious than gold in Idaho."

The U.S. Department of Justice, which defends federal agencies in lawsuits, didn't immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press.

Craig Lindsay, president and CEO of Otis Gold Corp., didn't immediately return a call from the AP.

Otis Gold Corporation is one of two British Columbia-based companies hoping to mine for gold in Idaho with open-pit mines. The other is Midas Gold, which wants to expand two open pits and create a third in an area about 40 miles east of McCall.

That area has been heavily mined for a century and Midas Gold says it will restore the area as part of its mining plan. The company's plans are in an environmental review process.

