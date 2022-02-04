Salad recall ordered due to deadly Listeria outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating two Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads, including one involving Dole products that have resulted in illnesses in Nevada, Utah and Idaho.

The mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells have “Best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22. The product lot code begins with the letter “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package.

The Listeria outbreak has resulted in 17 illnesses, 13 hospitalizations and two deaths across 13 states, according to the CDC.

What You Should Do

-- Do not eat any recalled packaged salads. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

-- Clean your refrigerator, items, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

-- Call your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms after eating packaged salads. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

-- Share the latest outbreak information with your friends and family who are at higher risk of getting sick from Listeria (aged 65 and older, are pregnant, or have a weakened immune system).

