Search underway for 16-year-old who went missing at party in Truckee

Helicopters searched along the Interstate 80 corridor near the Nevada border Tuesday in an effort to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
Kiely was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at the party on Aug. 6 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Her vehicle — a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127 – is also missing.
Kiely’s phone has been out of service since the party, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, which has set up a tip line at 530-581-6320 Option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.
Kiely is a Caucasian female, 5 foot, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
Numerous resources and agencies have responded to help locate her over the past several days. This includes investigators and search and rescue specialists from across the region.