Search underway for 16-year-old who went missing at party in Truckee

Authorities say more human remains have been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas. It’s the fourth time since May 1 that remains have been uncovered as the lake’s shoreline retreats at the shrinking reservoir between Nevada and Arizona. National Park Service officials say rangers were called Saturday morning after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach. Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team set up a perimeter to retrieve the remains. Park Service officials say the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to determine the time, cause and manner of death as investigators review missing persons records. Authorities have speculated that more remains may be discovered as the water level at Lake Mead continues to recede.