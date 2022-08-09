 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Search underway for 16-year-old who went missing at party in Truckee

  • 0
Search underway for 16-year-old who went missing at party in Truckee

A search was underway this week for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing Saturday at a campground in Truckee, California.

 PLACER CO. SHERIFF

Helicopters searched along the Interstate 80 corridor near the Nevada border Tuesday in an effort to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

Kiely was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at the party on Aug. 6 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Her vehicle — a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127 – is also missing.

Kiely’s phone has been out of service since the party, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, which has set up a tip line at 530-581-6320 Option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

Kiely is a Caucasian female, 5 foot, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

People are also reading…

Numerous resources and agencies have responded to help locate her over the past several days. This includes investigators and search and rescue specialists from across the region.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man held in killing at Vegas Strip resort has prison history

Man held in killing at Vegas Strip resort has prison history

Records show a 54-year-old man jailed in the killing of one person and wounding of two others during a family argument in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room has felony convictions dating to 1987 and served several years in Nevada state prisons. Billy Hemsley remained jailed Friday following his arrest in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood in the Thursday evening shooting that killed a man and left two women wounded at The Mirage resort. It wasn't immediately clear if Hemsley has an attorney. He's due in court Saturday. The shooting prompted a lockdown for more than two hours at the iconic casino and hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Flash floods strand 1,000 people in Death Valley National Park

Flash floods strand 1,000 people in Death Valley National Park

Flash flooding triggered by heavy rainfall forced has officials to close all roads in and out of Death Valley National Park near the California-Nevada line Friday. The sudden rush of water and debris left about 500 visitors and 500 staff members unable to leave the park and buried about 60 vehicles in debris. Death Valley National Park officials said in a statement that the park got at least 1.7 inches of rain. That's the normal rainfall for nearly a year. The system that provides water to park residents and offices also failed. The California Department of Transportation estimated it would take hours to open a road for visitors to leave.

More human remains discovered at Lake Mead

More human remains discovered at Lake Mead

Authorities say more human remains have been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas. It’s the fourth time since May 1 that remains have been uncovered as the lake’s shoreline retreats at the shrinking reservoir between Nevada and Arizona. National Park Service officials say rangers were called Saturday morning after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach. Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team set up a perimeter to retrieve the remains. Park Service officials say the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to determine the time, cause and manner of death as investigators review missing persons records. Authorities have speculated that more remains may be discovered as the water level at Lake Mead continues to recede.

Police: Arrest made in attempted shooting in suburban Vegas

Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield as the would-be robber whose gun jammed in the July 24 incident in suburban Summerlin. They said he was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. Maricopa County jail records show Dangerfield is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes including robbery, assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession and a probation violation. Police say he's expected to be transferred in custody from Phoenix to Las Vegas to face charges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News