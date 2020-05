× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOOELE — Three semitrucks blew over on I-80 Tuesday evening, shutting down westbound I-80 between Wendover and the Tooele Interchange.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were on scene as of 6:10 p.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation told drivers to expect major delays and troopers said high wind gusts were expected in the area for several hours.

Further information about the crashes weren’t immediately available.

