LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's newly confirmed U.S. attorney said Thursday he plans a smooth transition from his former role as the top aide to the outgoing state attorney general.
Nicholas Trutanich said in a brief interview that he was humbled to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate late Wednesday in voice votes that approved dozens of President Donald Trump's nominees.
Trutanich called it too early to outline policy goals as top federal prosecutor in Nevada.
He'll head an office with about 50 prosecutors in Las Vegas and Reno.
"I am proud to have served alongside my dear friend Attorney General Adam Laxalt for the last four years, and I am eager to again represent the best client in the world, the United States of America," Trutanich said.
Trutanich was a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles for six years and handled national security cases in Iraq for the U.S. Justice Department in 2010 and 2011.
He spent four years as chief of staff to Laxalt, a Republican who lost a bid for governor to Democrat Steve Sisolak.
Trutanich's nomination was announced last July by then-Republican Sen. Dean Heller and endorsed by Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
A spokeswoman for interim U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson did not immediately respond to messages.
