Seniors get diplomas on racetracks, chairlifts amid virus

There are still many schools that have settled on virtual graduations — something that’s drawn online petitions from students and parents demanding traditional commencements be held later in the year if social distancing rules are eased. Some of those virtual events have attracted famous speakers, including President Barack Obama who gave a commencement address earlier this month. The television special featured other celebrities, including NBA star LeBron James, actress Yara Shahidi and actor and singer Ben Platt.

But for schools pressing ahead with in-person graduations, that has meant coming up with creative ways to holding events while adhering to limitations on crowd sizes and social distancing guidelines. They are spacing students apart in big auditoriums with limited guests, or in one town in New Hampshire, sending seniors off with a mountaintop graduation, accessible by chairlift.

“We are using our local community resources and assets to make the best possible case out of what is a horrible current situation,” said Kevin Carpenter, principal of Kennett High School in North Conway, New Hampshire, where Cranmore Mountain ski resort is offering its services at no cost to the school for the June 13 ceremony. “It was just so important to us that we be able to try to find the best possible way we could to honor our class of 2020,” he said by email.