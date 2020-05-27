Sheriff's deputy pulls driver from burning vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO -- The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released new details following a serious two-vehicle crash that shut down the intersection of Longley Lane and S. Rock Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

Officials said Deputy Nick Ediss came upon the crash around 5 a.m. on May 27, 2020. One of the vehicles, a Jeep, was engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside. Deputy Ediss pulled the driver out while flames enveloped the Jeep, the sheriff's office said.

A second deputy, Scott Butler, arrived and the two deputies provided first aid until REMSA arrived on scene.

“Deputy Ediss’ selfless actions, taken without hesitation to save a life, exemplify the ethos of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam. “Both Deputies Ediss and Butler are prime examples of the men and women who wear the Sheriff’s badge.”

The Reno Police Department said the Jeep was heading westbound on S. Rock Boulevard and crossed the intersection of Longley Lane, as a black Chrysler was waiting to make a left-hand turn from eastbound S. Rock Boulevard to northbound Longley Lane during a flashing yellow light.