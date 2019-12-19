Sisolak announces members, executive director of long-awaited Patient Protection Commission

Jessica Flood, northern regional behavioral health coordinator

Yarleny Roa-Dugan, a registered nurse at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center

Theresa L. Bohannan, an advocate for those with special health care needs with experience and education in the health care field

The commission also includes three ex-officio members who will serve in an advisory capacity: Richard Whitley, director of the Department of Health and Human Services; Barbara Richardson, insurance commissioner; and Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

Sisolak has also appointed Sara Cholhagian as the board’s executive director. Cholhagian has spent nearly a decade as a lobbyist, most recently working at Ferrari Public Affairs and, before that, at the McMullen Strategic Group and Porter Gordon Silver Communications.

Sisolak, in a statement, called the Patient Protection Commission a “top priority” and described its membership as “a highly respected, multi-faceted team of health care experts, advocates, providers, and industry professionals.”