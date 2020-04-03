Sisolak asks state agencies to prepare for up to $687 million in budget cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking state agencies to identify “potential areas for reductions” in their budgets — with up to $687 million in possible cuts over the next two years — as the state deals with an expected financial crunch created by the coronavirus crisis.

The Governor’s Finance Office will begin working with the executive branch agencies, Sisolak wrote in a letter sent Friday, noting they will be “surgical and thoughtful” in their approach. The governor promised that no cuts will be made to agencies providing resources to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

“While we must have percentage targets to start this process, we will not just simply make a string percentage cut across the board to our budgets,” Sisolak wrote. “I believe to do so would be a disservice to the citizens of Nevada.”

A separate memo sent by the Governor’s Finance Office on Friday suggested state agencies to begin preparing up to 4 percent budget cuts for fiscal year 2020 and cuts ranging from 6 percent to 14 percent for the following fiscal year.