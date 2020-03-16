Sisolak calls for state office closures, limits on large gatherings to slow ‘rapid spread’ of coronavirus

Gov. Steve Sisolak said that while a testing kit shortage makes it impossible to tell how much coronavirus has affected Nevada, the pace of the virus’ spread around the world means Nevada must “act quickly” to slow it — including taking drastic measures such as shutting state offices, limiting the size of gatherings and encouraging employees to work from home if possible.

In his second press conference of the day on Sunday evening, the governor asked local governments to enforce a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline that all events with attendance above 50 be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks. And he gave a pointed call to students to take seriously his announcement earlier in the day that school statewide would be canceled for at least the next three weeks.

“This is not an extended spring break. We are closing our schools for your safety, and for the safety of your families and neighbors. This needs to be taken seriously,” he said, urging young people not to ignore the situation because they’re healthy. “What you do over the next few weeks will directly impact your family’s health. I’m counting on you to step in and step up, and show the rest of Nevada what you’re made of.”