Sisolak calls up more Guard members as Nevada deaths climb to 130

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is activating 700 additional National Guard members to help respond to the coronavirus outbreak, state officials announced Tuesday as 10 more deaths were reported statewide.

The personnel will join 106 soldiers and airmen that began last week to manage donations and distribution operations in Las Vegas and Reno. The activation becomes the largest in state history, officials said.

The additional personnel will provide medical support, food bank and warehouse logistics, transportation of supplies and set-up of alternate care facilities, officials said.

Most will report for duty in Las Vegas, where most of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred.

More than 3,100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, and 130 have died. Clark County has reported 106 deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, and Washoe County 13.

Humboldt County reported its first death this week, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized after being previously confirmed.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to this individual’s family and friends,” said Humboldt County Health Officer Charles Stringham. “We need to allow this tragedy to unite us as a community, rather than allowing it to drive us apart.”