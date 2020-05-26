Sisolak cancels press conference, says he may have been exposed to virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARSON CITY – Nevadans expecting an update from Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening learned something else instead: the governor may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Shortly before his 5:30 p.m. press conference was scheduled to begin, Sisolak announced on his Twitter account that he was canceling it “after learning of a possible COVID19 exposure.”

He said he would provide a recorded video update later Tuesday night.

"Late last week, I visited a work place where an employee, who was not in the building at time, has since reported testing positive for COVID19. My Office learned of the positive test result on Tuesday," the governor said on Twitter.

“My office has taken immediate and responsible actions to limit my exposure. Canceling this press conference is out of an abundance of caution.”

Sisolak said he is scheduled to take a COVID19 test on Wednesday and will inform Nevadans of the results.

“At no point since the potential exposure have I experienced any symptoms," he said.

The governor was expected to announce a potential opening date for casinos as part of his Phase 2 announcement. The target date is June 4, providing there is not a surge in coronavirus ahead of that date.