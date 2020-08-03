Sisolak details new county-by-county virus response

If there’s not enough data to do a targeted approach or the county is not cooperating, the state and governor could impose broader restrictions, Sisolak said.

When asked if he would ever broadly shut down all the state’s casinos again, as he did in March, the governor said all options are open but casinos have been responsible and are not a major source of virus spread right now.

“If we identify that that is a major problem that that’s where the infections are coming from, we would obviously have to take appropriate action. But what we do first is see: Is it the casino? Or is it the pools at the casino? Is it the restaurants at the casinos? Is it the gaming tables at the casino? Is it the common areas of the casinos?” he said, describing the scalpel-like response that he’s aiming for with the new approach.

He said biggest problem Nevada officials have found with trying to stop the spread are two areas that are hard to control: family gatherings or people going to work when they’re sick or have tested positive.

Sisolak’s new approach comes as state officials said Monday that they’re encouraged by a slowing of the growth rate in new COVID-19 cases statewide since the end of June.