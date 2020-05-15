Sisolak: Initial signs following Phase 1 reopening are positive, but no timeline on moving to Phase 2

“I’m really pleased to hear this and I’m proud of the fact that they took this so seriously,” he said. “We know that there are some that are not in compliance right now. Unfortunately, their negligence puts Nevadans at risk. And so there will be repercussions as a result of that.”

But the governor said it was still too early to discuss Phase 2 and additional steps to open up sectors of the economy, saying he wanted to have at least two weeks’ worth of health care data at hand before making a decision.

“Those decisions will be forthcoming but we need the data in order to move forward on any more reopenings,” he said.

Asked about whether churches would be allowed to open to larger in-person services if they implemented social distancing measures — a request articulated by a coalition of 190 faith leaders in a letter dated Thursday — Sisolak said he didn’t plan to add more organizations into Phase 1.

“No one wants churches to open more than me, and my mother probably more than me, because she doesn’t think it’s the same watching Mass online as it is attending in person,” he said.