Sisolak: No new restrictions as virus cases rise in Nevada

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada’s rate of coronavirus infections is steadily rising again. But state officials are reluctant to blame relaxed guidelines and say there is no reason yet to consider stricter measures.

“We’re not at that point now,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday.

“I don’t want to get to that point ... I don’t want to see that happen, so we are working to loosen things up more and get people back to what their new normal is,” he said at a news conference in Las Vegas.

Sisolak and state health officials pointed to national and worldwide trends rather than the easing of state guidelines as the cause of the spikes and said adherence to prevention measures could curb the spread of the virus and prevent reimplementing restrictions.

Nevada’s rate of infections has been increasing since Sisolak, a Democrat, relaxed restrictions on the size of public gatherings on Oct. 1. The White House Coronavirus Task Force has since redesignated the state as a “red zone,” after the number of new cases per week per 100,000 residents surpassed 100.

In the state’s largest counties, the task force report recommended, “both public and private gatherings should be as small as possible and optimally, not extend beyond immediate family.”