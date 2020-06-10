Sisolak releases plan to address $812 million budget shortfall through cuts, one-time spending reversals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Steve Sisolak has released a plan to fill an $812 million shortfall caused by plummeting tax revenues amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as business closures earlier this spring designed to halt the spread of the virus brought the economy to a sputtering halt.

The proposed plan, which was released late Tuesday, includes $67 million in reductions in state agency operating expenses and $49 million in reversals of one-shot appropriations from the 2019 legislative session that had yet to be spent to help fill the hole in the projected $4.4 billion fiscal year budget. It also includes reversion of funds from capital improvement projects and reimbursement of expenses from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, among other measures.

The plan provides the first detailed look at how state budget officials plan to address the budget shortfall for fiscal year 2020, which ends on June 30. It comes three weeks after members of the Interim Finance Committee approved transferring $401 million from the state’s “rainy day” reserve budget account to help plug state budget holes. Nevada’s Constitution requires the state to have a balanced budget, unlike Congress, which can spend from a deficit.

Members of that legislative committee — which meets between sessions to oversee and control state spending — are scheduled to meet on Friday to approve the spending plan.