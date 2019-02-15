SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two earthquakes gauged small in strength shook the Salt Lake City area Friday morning.
University of Utah Seismograph Stations put the quakes that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at magnitude 3.2 and 3.7 and said they were centered on the suburb of Bluffdale and occurred about 5.5 miles deep.
There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
Media outlets reported that people said they felt the quakes in other cities in the metro region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.