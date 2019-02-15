Try 1 month for 99¢
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two earthquakes gauged small in strength shook the Salt Lake City area Friday morning.

University of Utah Seismograph Stations put the quakes that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at magnitude 3.2 and 3.7 and said they were centered on the suburb of Bluffdale and occurred about 5.5 miles deep.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

Media outlets reported that people said they felt the quakes in other cities in the metro region.

