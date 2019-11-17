Small plane crashes along I-15 in Utah

ROY — A small plane crashed near I-15 in Weber County Sunday afternoon, injuring three people, officials say.

KSL first heard reports of the crash about 3:30 p.m. near the area of 4450 S. 1500 West in Roy. The light plane hit a billboard near the side of the freeway and crashed, UHP said.

The two occupants of the plane were transported to area hospitals in critical condition; one via medical chopper and the other by ambulance, according to Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth. A bystander was also transported to the hospital in stable condition after inhaling smoke while helping those involved in the crash.

"We do initially appreciate assistance from the public," said Hackworth said. "And then once we arrive on scene, we greatly appreciate their cooperation in letting us and emergency medical personnel do our jobs."

A KSL viewer sent us a photo of damage caused by the crash and video of several bystanders responding to the small plane on the side of the road.

Southbound I-15 is closed near 31st Street as officials investigate the crash. UHP is asking drivers to take I-84 to get around the traffic.

