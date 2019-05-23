WINNEMUCCA – The annual Black Rock Rendezvous in northwestern Nevada has been cancelled this year because of unsafe road conditions created by consistent rain and wet conditions.
The group camping event was scheduled for May 24-27 on the Black Rock Playa.
The Black Rock Field Office, in coordination with partner organizations Friends of Black Rock High Rock, Friends of Nevada Wilderness, and the Nevada Outdoor School announced the cancellation.
Roads in the area were impassable earlier this year and thunderstorms are expected through the weekend.
“We look forward to this event every year,” said Black Rock Field Manager, Mark Hall. “It’s disappointing to cancel it, however, we have to consider the safety of the participants.”
Visitors are advised to avoid driving off road near the playa due to road conditions. Many vehicles have gotten stuck in previous years during similar conditions.
The Black Rock Playa is one of the largest, flattest, surfaces on Earth, covering approximately 200 square miles, according to blackrockdesert.org.
It is widely known as the site of the annual Burning Man Festival.
