ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A southern Utah airport serving more than 200,000 commercial passengers a year will close for four months to let crews rip up and rebuild a runway undermined by unstable blue clay.
St. George Regional Airport manager Rich Stehmeier tells The Spectrum the closure is scheduled May 29 to Sept. 26.
Stehmeier calls the $25.8 million reconstruction project the "Big Fix."
It'll be mostly paid for with Federal Aviation Administration and federal infrastructure funds.
Plans call for digging 17 feet beneath the more than 1-mile long runway and installing more stable material.
St. George is about 120 miles from Las Vegas and 275 miles from Salt Lake City.
The airport handles Delta, United and American flights to Phoenix, Denver, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.