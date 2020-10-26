State fines Douglas County, Minden-Tahoe Airport management company $5,500 after Trump ra

Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations has fined Douglas County and the company that manages the Minden-Tahoe Airport $5,500 after President Donald Trump rallied thousands of his supporters there last month in violation of state coronavirus health and safety directives.

The division, in a press release on Monday, announced a $2,950 fine against Douglas County and $2,603 against ABS Aviation Inc. for allowing public attendance at a live event “without the submission of a safety plan.” The agency noted the event occurred while the state’s emergency directive limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people was in effect.

Department of Business and Industry spokeswoman Teri Williams confirmed in an email that the fine was associated with a “campaign rally” on Sept. 12, the date of the Trump rally.

Trump, at the rally, blamed Gov. Steve Sisolak for the fact that the event was moved from Reno to Minden, after Reno-Tahoe International Airport officials informed the company that leased the hangar where the rally was originally slated to be held that the event would violate the state’s emergency coronavirus directive and could not proceed.

