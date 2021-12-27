STEAM conference slated in Reno

RENO -- The boundaries of STEAM education continue to expand in the Silver State as the Nevada Museum of Art, in partnership with DRI’s Science Alive program, announces the 2022 NV STEAM Conference.

Presented Feb. 2-5, the theme for the conference is “Constructing Creativity” aimed at teaching skills in the classroom that translate to the workforce.

The 2022 NV STEAM Conference will feature keynote presentations by Doreen Gehry Nelson, who will discuss her most recent publication, ‘Cultivating Creativity’ and her Design-Based Learning teaching methodology. Renowned artist, designer and founder of Counterforce Lab, Rebeca Méndez will discuss the intersections of art, design and science in a second keynote offering.

Workshops will include a presentation by Sean Lane of Focus 5 Inc. and a look at the Kennedy Center model of Arts Integration with support from the Smith Center for Performing Arts; Dr. Punya Mishra and Dr. Danah Henriksen will share methodologies for developing creativity and risk-taking in education; Jessica Heim of UCLA’s Center X will explore the Design-Based Learning model; and Standford’s d.school Initiative will present on new technology integrations in creative classroom practices. Additional workshops will be presented by the DISCOVERY Children’s Museum and the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum, DRI, and the Nevada Museum of Art.

Aiming to inspire innovation through engaging, hands-on virtual workshops and nationally recognized keynote speakers, the Conference hosts more than 600 educators from across the Silver State. The NV STEAM Conference is the leading statewide event for exploring ideas and strategies that incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math into pioneering classroom practices that foster student creativity.

“The Nevada Museum of Art is proud to lead conversations around STEAM education and the intersections of art and design.” said Claire Muñoz, Charles N. Mathewson Senior Director of Education at the Nevada Museum of Art. “By continuing to present the NV STEAM conference virtually, we are able to create strong connections with our educators, peers and colleagues across the state and across the disciplines. Most importantly, we hope to unite and arm our teachers as with the resources and tools to support critical, creative and interdisciplinary thinking while putting the imagination of tomorrow’s leaders to work.”

The NV STEAM Conference is Nevada’s largest event dedicated to the exploration of ideas and strategies to implement Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math into classroom practices. Nevada Museum of Art has partnered with DRI since the conference’s inception in 2015. This partnership highlights the commitment of both institutions to advancing STEAM education for Nevada’s youth.

“Over the past seven years, the collaborative efforts between DRI (a Scientific Research Institute) and the Nevada Museum of Art (a Cultural Institute) have truly produced the most memorable and meaningful professional development conferences for educators throughout Nevada,” said Craig Rosen, Community Engagement and Professional Development Administrator at DRI, Office of Education. “We are delighted to partner again in a much different virtual setting to bring STEAM education to life and to inspire hundreds more educators to integrate science and art.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0