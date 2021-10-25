 Skip to main content
Strong winds topple trucks on I-80 in Utah

Strong winds topple trucks on Interstate 80 in Utah

This semi truck was among "multiple" reports of vehicles being blown over Monday on Interstate 80 in Tooele County. 

 UTAH HIGHWAY PATROL

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Highway Patrol reported "multiple" vehicles were blown over Monday on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

No severe injuries had been reported as of noon Monday, according to KSL.com; however, the incidents have resulted in travel delays for motorists traveling both east and west.

The strong winds were from a storm system that began moving through Elko County late Sunday night and into Monday.

The winds were from the south, perpendicular to traffic on the freeway. Gusts up to 55 mph were reported.

