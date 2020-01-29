Student treated at hospital after school bus hit by truck

RUPERT, Idaho — A manure truck hit a Minidoka County school bus Tuesday, sending one student to the hospital. She was released to her parents after doctors examined her.

Minidoka County School District Superintendent Ken Cox said the crash happened after school. There were about a half-dozen students on the bus at the time.

Cox said the bus turned north from Meridian Road to 400 North, after which the bus driver put the flashers on and was slowing the vehicle to let students off. The manure truck came up from behind and hit the rear of the bus. The truck also sideswiped the driver’s side of the bus and shoved the bus about 70 feet.

“The truck mirror that was sticking out went through the bus window and caught the student in the head,” Cox said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The girl was taken by ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital where she was treated before being released.

The Minidoka County Sheriff’s report was not immediately available on Wednesday.

Cox said the bus driver was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle, treated and released.

Most of the students were at the front of the bus and an aide was also on the bus.

“The aide said all of the students were in their seats at the time of the crash,” Cox said. “It was really fortunate that they were all in their seats.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0