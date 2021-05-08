Students learn to improve and manage rangeland resources around the world

RENO – Rangelands, defined as areas in which lack of moisture limits crop and/or pasture production during part of the year, make up over 50% of Nevada’s land and about 41% of land around the globe. Approximately one-third of the world’s population depends on resources provided by rangelands. However, rangelands are understudied for issues such as climate change compared to other ecosystems.

To prepare students to both study and manage these large land areas, the University of Nevada, Reno College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources offers the Graduate Program in Animal & Rangeland Science.

“The College has been engaged in teaching, research and outreach in animal and rangeland science since the late 1800s,” said Bill Payne, dean of the College. “Ever since, we have maintained strength in these areas. However, I felt that we could become stronger still, and gain even greater national and international prominence. Creating a graduate program in Animal & Rangeland Science was part of that effort. It complements the addition of a number of new, exciting faculty and programs in animal and rangeland sciences and our recent accreditation by the Society for Range Management, which places us among an elite few.”