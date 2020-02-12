Target shooters cause Reno-area wildfire

CARSON CITY – A February wildfire north of Reno was started by target shooters, and the U.S. Forest Service is investigating.
Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger warned that shooting restrictions could be put in place “unless everyone recreates responsibly."
"We risk early wildfires when people are careless about target shooting," he said.
"Target shooting remains a very serious threat and fire danger to the wildland in Washoe County," said Fire Chief Charles Moore of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. "Despite the winter season, conditions remain very dry.”
The Poeville Fire started at approximately 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 on the eastern slope of Peavine Mountain. It burned 69 acres.
Forest Service fire investigators have confirmed the fire was caused by target shooting. Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor's Office in Sparks at 775-331-6444.
“We strongly encourage residents to refrain from outdoor activities that have a high potential to start a wildfire such as target shooting as we saw with the Poeville Fire," Moore said.
With the winter months being milder than normal this year more people are heading outdoors to areas free of snow.
"Fire prevention needs to be a priority for everyone taking part in open space recreation," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. "Limit activities so that you are fire safe and bring fire suppression equipment with you. In the event a fire does break out, do the right thing by contacting emergency responders immediately and staying on scene until they arrive, providing it is safe for you to do so."