Tear gas, rubber bullets used in protests in Reno, Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, SWAT units were deployed late Sunday and police in riot gear fired non-lethal projectiles at protesters fleeing clouds of stinging pepper gas.

The scene ended a night of protests ignited by video of Floyd, a black man, pleading that he couldn’t breathe before he stopped moving with a white police officer pressing his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Marches in Las Vegas came amid demonstrations in dozens of other cities around the country.

A demonstration Sunday near a shopping and entertainment center in suburban Las Vegas ended peacefully about the same time a wave of helmeted police officers advanced to clear people from the south end of the resort-lined Las Vegas Strip.

During one pause in the advance, several officers took a knee on Las Vegas Boulevard — drawing cheers from protesters, including some who also knelt.

Some demonstrators later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they were struck by rubber bullets, and the newspaper reported that at least three journalists also were hit by non-lethal rounds. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Late Saturday, police said a downtown protest swelled to more than 1,500 people marching through the city’s business district before being met by nearly 300 police officers.

