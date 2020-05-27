Teens crash car at 100 mph on Bonneville Salt Flats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WENDOVER, Utah – A car containing juveniles from the Salt Lake City area crashed at approximately 100 mph Tuesday on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The Wendover Police Department and the Wendover Fire Department were called to the scene at 10:10 p.m. and conducted an investigation.

The crash site was about 10 miles northeast of Wendover, Utah.

Police determined that a 2008 Acura, occupied by three juveniles from the Salt Lake City area, was traveling approximately 100 mph on the Salt Flats when it collided with an earthen berm.

The severely injured 18-year-old driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by WFD firefighters. An 18-year-old passenger and a 17-year-old passenger were also severely injured.

All three occupants were transported by helicopter to the University of Utah hospital.

According to a Facebook post, a witness to the crash was told by police that he was lucky to be in the area because the teens might not have been found until the next day.

