Tensions between state education department, Clark County School District emerge over distance learning

The school board convened Monday morning for an emergency meeting, where Jara told trustees the district doesn’t have the capacity to mandate distance learning because it would create inequities among students. If the district deployed all of its technology devices — such as Chromebooks, tablets or laptops — to students, it would only be enough for roughly 63 percent of the student population, leaving about 120,000 without guaranteed access.

“Not every student has access to a computer,” he said. “We all know that. Not every student will have access to some of our packets and information that’s been posted on the website.”

The governor’s directive had expanded the definition of distance learning to include paper correspondence. Jara acknowledged the district has been providing curriculum packets at food distribution sites as well as considering mailing those materials to students.

Still, he said other out-of-state school districts have spent five or six years creating distance learning plans; whereas, this past week was the first time during his nearly two-year tenure here that distance learning was discussed at the state level.