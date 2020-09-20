 Skip to main content
'Thank a Police Officer Day'
'Thank a Police Officer Day'

Thank a Police Officer Day
NHP

Saturday was “Thank a Police Officer Day,” a national observance held on the third Saturday in November.

“We don’t need thanks, it’s a honor for us to serve the citizens of the Great State of Nevada,” said an announcement from the Nevada Highway Patrol. “We would however like to thank Gracelyn, our little trooper friend who always shows her support for her State Troopers at the Nevada Highway Patrol.”

Gracelyn even has her own NHP uniform and has added the Sgt. Ben Jenkins Memorial patch to the right shoulder, the announcement said.

“Thank You Gracelyn for your continued support and we will see you again soon.”

