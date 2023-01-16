'The best ever:' Montana native remembers Evel and Robbie Knievel

The adrenaline rush helped fuel the death-defying jumps over trucks and limos, over Hummers and fountains, and over a Grand Canyon chasm.

Hard landings compressed vertebrae. They produced concussions and broken bones and back injuries.

But Robbie Knievel kept jumping.

An armchair Freudian might contend his motivation to launch motorcycles higher and farther than his often infamous father reflected a mythic rivalry.

The money the younger man made didn’t hurt.

“Robbie loved the money,” said Joe Little. “He loved to spend it like his dad.”

Little, a Butte native, traveled with both Evel and Robbie Knievel as part of Team Knievel. In sum, he worked about 40 years for the father and son daredevils.

Little clearly reveres each man even though he was no stranger to their flaws.

He grieved Saturday in the wake of Robbie’s death Friday in Reno, Nevada, from pancreatic cancer. Robbie Knievel was 60 years old.

Yet Little was unequivocal when reflecting on the comparable abilities of each man astride a motorcycle piercing the air like a peregrine falcon.

Robbie, he said Saturday, was the better of the two when it came to jumping over fountains and buses and canyons. In fact, Robbie was the best ever, he said.

“Robbie went back over the years and pretty much did every jump that his father missed,” Little said.

Of course, the son typically jumped with better and lighter equipment. That was true at Caesars Palace in 1989 when Robbie cleared a jump that nearly killed his father in 1967. Ironically, the missed landing and the cartwheeling of Evel’s body helped propel his fame.

Little feels a profound sense of loss now that both Evel and Robbie have died. Evel died in 2007 at age 69.

“It sucks,” he said. “I thought Robbie would live forever.”

Today, Little, 67, lives a seemingly quiet life in a trailer about 30 miles from the hometown he shared with the Knievels.

Walt Little, his father, worked underground for the Anaconda Co. in the Steward Mine.

Joe Little first met Evel Knievel when Little was in junior high. One of Little’s friends, Joey Faroni, was a son of Harry “Muzzy” Faroni, co-owner of Muzz and Stan’s Freeway Tavern. Evel was a tavern customer, and he’d occasionally hire the young Joes to run errands and do odd jobs.

“Evel always took care of us,” Little recalled. “He always had a wad in his pocket.”

In 1974, when Evel attempted to jump the Snake River Canyon in Idaho in a Skycycle X-2, Joe Little and Joey Faroni watched from the VIP section.

“[The Skycycle] was a sardine can with a jet engine on it,” Little said.

The jump failed, and some observers alleged Evel knew it would. Little said the daredevil genuinely wanted to reach the other side, and a design flaw caused the premature deployment of the Skycycle’s parachute.

Over time, Little became a member of Team Knievel, traveling with the daredevils. Tasks included driving, setting up ramps for takeoff and landing and much more.

Little’s relationship with Robbie had deepened after Evel kicked the teen out of the house.

"I helped him get a car and find an apartment," Little said.

Jim Dick, a one-time employee of Evel Knievel, once said father and son had a conflicted relationship.

“They were so much alike in some ways,” Dick said during an oral history interview in 2018.

Little said the men looked like twins from a certain angle.

“If you were walking behind them, you’d guess they were twins,” he said. “They both had the same beat-up bodies.”

Both men liked to drink. Both men had a temper. Evel's career nose-dived, including the loss of a host of endorsements, after he beat former promoter Shelly Saltman in 1977 with a baseball bat, breaking the man’s arms.

Robbie began to claim his own territory as a motorcycle daredevil in the 1980s.

His pace was frenetic, Little said, often risking three jumps a weekend.

“A lot of them were indoor arenas, where things were tight,” he said.

During one outing in the 1980s, Robbie jumped 23 cars at the Silver Bowl in Las Vegas. Little said Robbie introduced the “no hands” jump that day – a stunt involving removing his hands from the handlebars during the jump.

In 1989, after prolonged negotiations with Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Robbie received permission to attempt the jump that had thwarted and grievously injured his father.

A large crowd turned out.

“Everywhere you looked, there were people,” Little said. “It was a one-shot deal. The worst thing about it was they gave us only 400 feet of runway.”

He said Robbie and the team had figured 420 feet was necessary for a full bore run at the takeoff ramp. Little said Robbie shifted gears quickly and throttled the motorcycle for optimal speed on the approach.

“And he just barely made it. Everybody went crazy,” Little said.

Before the jump, on the day of the event, the crew had extended the landing ramp on the advice of Jim Dick’s father. If they had not, Robbie would have died, Little said.

Evel was there that day.

“He was scared. He was nervous,” Little said, and he was grateful his son landed safely.

The years Little spent with Robbie could be arduous but also thrilling and fun, he said.

Robbie performed at drag strips, indoor arenas, football fields, concerts, casinos and other venues.

Setting up the ramps was a daunting responsibility, Little said.

“Every time he’d hit that landing ramp safely, it was like winning the Super Bowl, the NBA title, the Stanley Cup and the World Series all at once,” he said.

The most challenging chore was waking Robbie for media interviews.

Little met a host of celebrities along the way. They included Muhammad Ali, Willie Nelson, Jay Leno, Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds and many others. He also met Peter Fonda, whose film career revved up in “Easy Rider” aboard a heavily-modified Harley Davidson that has been described as the most famous motorcycle in the world.

Meanwhile, Little said Robbie’s jump over the Grand Canyon in May 1999 was especially thrilling. The jump covered 228 feet, according to news accounts. Robbie lost control of the motorcycle on landing and suffered a broken leg, a concussion and injuries to his back, Little said.

Robbie’s last jump was in 2011.

Little had seen him from time to time since then.

“Floating the river, catching fish, the beautiful Big Hole River,” he said.

Little said he spoke to Robbie on the phone the night before he died, and he said the daredevil was fading fast.

He said Robbie should be remembered for the uncanny skills and daring that helped them both earn a living.

“He could ride. The kid was an amazing motorcycle rider and jumper.”