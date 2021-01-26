The Indy Explains: Why Nevada ranks at the bottom for COVID-19 vaccine doses received, given

“What I've seen, though, nationally is essentially this long term care project is taking a little bit longer for most states, at least from the colleagues I've been able to speak with recently,” McDaniel said. “We can identify any barriers but at this point, they've done a lot of outreach, they've scheduled a ton of visits, I think it's just they need the time to do it.”

The state’s goal is, eventually, to be able to put 18,000 shots in arms a day, or 126,000 a week. But with only a fraction of those doses being awarded each week by the federal government, it’s not yet a reality.

“Even though we have these counties that are doing tremendous work and trying to build capacity, they're building capacity but then they have to essentially slow down,” McDaniel said. “They still will obviously get those second doses done, but they're not able to scale up the first like they’d all like to.”

McDaniel also acknowledged the frustration of seniors who are eager to get the vaccine but are unable to. With only 37,000 or so first doses rolling into the state each week and half a million seniors statewide — not counting the essential workers who are also receiving first doses each week — the process is proving to be a lengthy one.