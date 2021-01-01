Thousands celebrate New Year's Eve in Vegas, despite governor's plea

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of revelers were on the casino-lined Las Vegas Strip Thursday despite a plea from Nevada's governor that people reconsider their plans to go out and celebrate New Year's Eve amid the pandemic.

While shopping, gambling, drinking yard-long frozen cocktails and gawking at the sights and lights, most everyone who went out in Sin City was wearing a face mask, though some wore them only half-covering their face.

Amer Zah and Rayif Bah, both 22-year-old college students from Louisiana State University, were strolling the sidewalks outside the resorts and taking pictures. The two men had been on a cross-country road trip and after visiting Seattle, decided to head south to Las Vegas to ring in 2021.

“We wanted somewhere to spend New Year’s and Vegas seems like the perfect place,” Zah said.

But with most of the clubs still closed, live entertainment canceled and a signature fireworks show scuttled, they weren't sure how they would spend the rest of their evening, but both said they felt safe and had seen few people not wearing masks.

“It’s not as much as we expected,” Zah said. “We might just be walking around.”

“Everyone, I think, is taking it seriously,” Bah said.