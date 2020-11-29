Thousands of tenants evicted as aid expires, job market remains unforgiving

The county had initially budgeted $30 million to help people pay rent and other bills, but a vote last Tuesday increased that to $88.8 million. Counting $20 million the state also provided the county, there is now $108.8 million for the assistance.

As of last week, $48 million of that has been spent or is committed to residents. The average award is about $3,500, and county officials said they had received about 14,000 applications for the help as of last week.

“We are seeing a significant uptick in the funds out the door through increased utilization of the eviction mediation program as well as the new portal in Clark County,” said Erik Jimenez of the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, which helps administer the program.

After putting the program on pause for weeks because of an overwhelming number of inquiries and the logistical challenges of administering the program through 14 different organizations, the county unveiled a centralized portal that uses a “chatbot” to screen people for eligibility and guide them through the application.