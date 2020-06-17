Top economic development official says recovery will be a ‘long and grinding affair’

Brown said that with the state entering a Phase 2 of business reopenings, most GOED staff were returning to their normal operations. He said that while the state needed to focus on workforce development for sustained economic recovery, already GOED had heard from several businesses looking to relocate from Asia or other states, which could help speed up the recovery.

“Right now we’re trying to determine if those early signals lead to real interest in real deals, and I hope to bring some of those to the board in the summer,” he said. “We’re prepared to move the ball down the playing field.”

The Tuesday meeting marked the office’s first board meeting since December 2019, where Gov. Steve Sisolak promised major changes, including potentially raising the wage standards needed for companies to qualify for the state’s slate of tax incentives and abatements.

The current version of the state’s economic development board was put in place by former Gov. Brian Sandoval in 2011, revamping the agency into a clearinghouse for hundreds of companies to receive abatements on sales and use taxes, property taxes and payroll taxes as long as they met certain capital investment, jobs created or minimum hourly wage targets.