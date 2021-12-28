 Skip to main content
Tour bus crashes in Utah, injuring 20

Tour bus crash

Scene of a tour bus crash Dec. 27, 2021, on Interstate 70 in Utah.

EMERY, Utah — A Greyhound bus crashed late Monday on I-70 in Utah, injuring at least 20 people, KSL-TV reported.

About 11:47 p.m., the bus was driving west near Emery when it veered off to the right side of the road and traveled about 100 yards before overturning, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The bus was carrying 37 passengers and a driver, 20 of whom were taken to hospitals "with injuries varying from serious condition to minor," the Utah authorities said.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to the statement.

Uninjured passengers were taken to a church in Emery after the crash. Troopers from across the region responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation.

The bus had been traveling from Green River to Las Vegas. Crews were working to remove it from the area Tuesday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

