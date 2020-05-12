Trapped under capsized boat, 3-year-old girl rescued by game warden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE MEAD -- A 3-year-old girl was rescued from under a capsized boat on Lake Mead when more than a dozen members of a church group were thrown into the water by the extremely rough wind-generated waves during a Mother's Day boat trip Sunday night.

Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens responded to a report of an overturned vessel in Swallow Bay on the northwestern side of Lake Mead around 7:25 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found the water littered with multiple men, women and children. Luckily, most of the victims were wearing life jackets.

"Lake Mead can oftentimes surprise boaters when the wind picks up without warning, so we respond to accidents like this on a pretty consistent basis" said Game Warden Thomas Hamblin. "But to see that many people in the water was definitely out of the ordinary."

The first game wardens to arrive on scene began pulling the victims out of the water when one of the victims reported that a 3-year-old girl was missing and believed to be stuck under the boat. By this time two other NDOW boats, along with rangers from the National Park Service, hadarrived on scene.