{{featured_button_text}}
T-bone crash

The right side of a trooper's vehicle is smashed in after a crash at a Las Vegas intersection.

 NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL

LAS VEGAS --Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding drivers and passengers to buckle up after a trooper was involved in a T-bone crash Tuesday morning at an intersection in Las Vegas.

The trooper's patrol vehicle was struck on the right side, causing it to overturn. He suffered an injury to his finger.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

"Moral of this story is seatbelts save lives, Buckle Up!" the NHP said on its Facebook page.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments