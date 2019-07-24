LAS VEGAS --Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding drivers and passengers to buckle up after a trooper was involved in a T-bone crash Tuesday morning at an intersection in Las Vegas.
The trooper's patrol vehicle was struck on the right side, causing it to overturn. He suffered an injury to his finger.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
"Moral of this story is seatbelts save lives, Buckle Up!" the NHP said on its Facebook page.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.