Trooper's patrol car struck four times on I-80

RENO – Nevada State Police are reminding motorists to slow down in wintry driving conditions after a patrol vehicle was struck Sunday morning by not one but four vehicles along Interstate 80 in Washoe County.
“This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood , a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was inside of the vehicle by one car, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that were traveling too fast for winter conditions,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.
No one, including the trooper, was injured.
“Please slow down and move over for our First Responders and for everyone on our roadways. With winter conditions continuing, please use caution while driving.”