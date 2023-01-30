 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trooper's patrol car struck four times on I-80

  • 0
Trooper's patrol car struck four times on I-80

A Nevada state trooper was in this patrol car when it was struck by passing motorists on Interstate 80 east of Sparks.

 NSP

RENO – Nevada State Police are reminding motorists to slow down in wintry driving conditions after a patrol vehicle was struck Sunday morning by not one but four vehicles along Interstate 80 in Washoe County.

“This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood , a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was inside of the vehicle by one car, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that were traveling too fast for winter conditions,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

No one, including the trooper, was injured.

“Please slow down and move over for our First Responders and for everyone on our roadways. With winter conditions continuing, please use caution while driving.”

Several multi-vehicle crashes caused major pileups and lane closures along Interstate 39/90 in Wisconsin
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax

Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo says he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and raise state employee pay 12% over the next two years. In his first State of the State address Monday in the state capital Carson City, the Republican has also proposed stiffening penalties for criminals, creating a new state office to expand school choice and repealing election reforms mandating mail-in ballots be sent to all voters. He insists all the initiatives can be accomplished without any new taxes.

3 teens arrested in Carson City shooting

3 teens arrested in Carson City shooting

Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.

Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case

Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case

Police in southern Oregon are searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks. Police Chief Warren Hensman, of Grants Pass, Oregon, told The Associated Press that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the felon was able to reoffend instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes. The Nevada woman's captivity ended only when the victim managed to escape. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, who is 36, is charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

1 killed, 1 hurt in mining accident in northeast Nevada

One miner was killed and another injured at an underground mine in northeast Nevada. Nevada Gold Mines said The worker who was injured in the accident in Eureka County on Monday was treated at an area hospital and released. No names have been released. The Mine Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday the accident involved hand tools at the Goldstrike Underground operation, about 25 miles north of Carlin. No other details have been released. The Elko Daily Free Press reported the last hardrock mining fatality in Nevada was nearly a year ago when a truck driver was killed in a crash on Feb. 14 at NGM’s Cortez Underground Mine

Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion

Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion

Tesla says it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed it plans to produce high volumes of semi-trucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually in Nevada. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels posted record net income Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year. The Nevada expansion advances Tesla's plans to make 50,000 trucks in North America in 2024. The White House said the expansion is proof of a continued manufacturing boom since President Biden took office.

Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

In his first state of the state speech, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday made the case that Nevada “has more money than we can responsibly spend” and suggested that for every $1 in new general fund spending the state should squirrel away $1 into various savings accounts. Lombardo is inheriting a healthy revenue forecast […]

The post Lombardo calls for gas tax holiday, raises for state employees, and lots of saving for a rainy day appeared first on Nevada Current.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Gandhi is assassinated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News