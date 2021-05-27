Truck driver dies in crash at Goldfield

ELKO – A truck driver died early Sunday morning when his rig failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 95 and crashed in Goldfield, spilling a load of minerals.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Crook Street in Goldfield, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Sonu Sonu, 30, of Santa Clara, California was driving north when his semi ran off the road and struck a roadway directional sign and concrete barrier wall.

The truck tractor and trailer separated, and the trailer struck a stop sign. The truck tractor traveled to the left where it overturned onto its top and struck a wooden shed. The trailer continued straight and ultimately overturned onto its top.

The trailer was hauling calcined kaolin, which breached when the trailer overturned.

Sonu succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult male passenger was transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. 95 was closed in both directions during the investigation. Traffic was rerouted through Goldfield during the closure.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. “If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Katherine Shampang at 775-482-6330 or kmshampang@dps.state.nv.us.”

