Trump alleges Nevada’s mostly mail primary election is ‘illegal,’ says Nevada could lose funding should it proceed

Assembly Republican Leader Robin Titus said she wasn’t sure what money Trump was referring to when he talked about withholding funds. She said she supported the move to a mostly mail election for the primary based on concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“For the primary, at the moment, it seemed like the right thing to do, and as it turned out, it was probably the right thing to do,” she said in an interview.

Her concern is with Clark County acquiescing to some of the demands of Democrats — something she said has led to “disappointing” outcomes — rather than what she’s seeing with how rural county clerks have been handling mail-in ballots. But she said she doesn’t want to continue the format in the fall, saying even postal workers have raised concerns about excess ballots arriving at homes when the voter has moved away.

“I think the president has every right to be concerned about it. Our primary has been an example of why he should be concerned,” she said. “I think his concerns are legitimate.”