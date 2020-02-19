Twin Falls' canyon rim shopping centers cost new owners a pretty penny

TWIN FALLS — When Wood Investments Companies announced in January it had purchased Canyon Park East and West, the two shopping centers along the Snake River Canyon rim, it declined to share the price tag on the massive real estate investment.

That sales price has now been announced by the broker, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate. The purchase cost Wood Investments $50 million. The Woodbury Corporation and Ray Neilsen were the sellers of the property, and had been referred to as Geronimo LLC in past press releases.

The site for one of Twin Falls’ most controversial development projects in recent memory is part of the purchase.