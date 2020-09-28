Twin Falls High School principal dies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls High School Principal Dan Vogt died suddenly at his home Saturday night, the school district said in a statement on Sunday.
A cause of death was not immediately publicly released.
Vogt had been the principal since 2014.
“Dan was a longtime educator in Twin Falls and many staff members, students and community members had the opportunity to interact with him in a variety of capacities over the years,” Superintendent Brady Dickinson said in the statement. “He will be remembered as someone who enjoyed seeing his students succeed and built a school community where educators felt supported.”
Vogt began his career in the Twin Falls School District as an American government teacher at Twin Falls High School in 1993. He also served as a football, baseball and basketball coach at TFHS at both the varsity and junior varsity levels. He left TFSD for a brief time to work as a high school counselor at Jerome High School before returning to Twin Falls High School to fill the role of vice principal in 2006.
“Recovering from this loss will take time, and as a district, we hope we can help the TFHS community with support and care,” Dickinson’s statement continued. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of Dan’s family. We will be working to ensure that additional counselors will be available for students and staff members on Monday morning.”
Vogt was raised near Caldwell and graduated from Vallivue High School, according to his biography on the Twin Falls School District website. He attended Northwest Nazarene University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science Education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the College of Idaho.
Vogt taught and coached for five years at West Jr. High School in Nampa and six years at Dinuba High School in Dinuba, California.
He described himself as a huge sports fan who enjoyed the outdoors.
He and his wife have two married children and one grandson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!