Twin Falls High School senior dies swimming at Vineyard Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDEN — A Twin Falls High School senior died Tuesday while swimming at Vineyard Lake in the Snake River Canyon.

Andre Golay, 17, died while jumping off rocks into the water on the east side of the lake.

Witnesses said Golay, who would have turned 18 in May, appeared to injure himself in a jump before going under the water, Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said Wednesday in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office received the call at about 6:20 p.m. then requested the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Dive Team, Oppedyk said.

Deputies and several witnesses searched the water for Golay before the dive team arrived, but they were unable to find him, he said.

The dive team arrived on the scene and began to search the lake at about 8:20 p.m., Oppedyk said. They found the boy’s body about a half-hour later.

Golay is the son of Marci and Geoffroi Golay of Twin Falls.

“Andre was the long-haired, blue-eyed guy that lit up a room with his smile,” Marci Golay said. “He was a very caring, gentle soul. Incredibly smart.”

He played varsity soccer for the Bruins and was in the finance academy at school.