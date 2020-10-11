Twin Falls School District moves to hybrid schedule due to high COVID-19 spread

TWIN FALLS — Students will alternate between online and face-to-face instruction in Twin Falls following COVID-19’s surge in the community.

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees voted Friday morning to move to the “orange” level of its COVD-19 operating plan. The switch begins Wednesday.

In orange, all middle and high school students will learn online on Mondays. Students with last names beginning with A-K will attend class in-person on Tuesday and Thursday, and those with last names beginning with L-Z will attend class in-person on Wednesday and Friday.

Elementary students will rotate attendance on Mondays with an 11:30 a.m. release, and will otherwise follow the same schedule as the middle and high schools.

The schedule is intended to limit the amount of contact between students and staff and ultimately reduce the spread of the virus.

The move comes a day after South Central Public Health District released its risk level assessment for the Magic Valley, which classified nearly all counties in the area as at “high risk” for virus transmission. Last week, the area set a high mark for the second week in a row with 634 new cases, an increase of 227% from four weeks ago when the area had 194 cases.