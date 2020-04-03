Two charged in Winnemucca firearms theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RENO — Two Winnemucca men appeared in court Friday to face federal charges in the theft of two dozen firearms from a gun dealer after surveillance video captured images of someone in a clown mask at the crime scene.

George Wyatt Elms, 31, and Travis Klyn, 39, are accused of conspiracy and Elms is charged with theft in the case.

Surveillance footage from Feb. 19 “depicted an individual — wearing what appears to be a clown mask — pacing back and forth, and shining a flashlight through a warehouse,” according to a release from U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich and Acting Special Agent in Charge Frederic D. Winston of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Three individuals were able to gain entry to the warehouse by first removing a panel in the roof, the video shows. They dropped down approximately 10 feet onto a nearby staircase, and then broke through a door. One individual is seen using a pickaxe to break the glass of a gun case, and the others loaded firearms into their backpacks.

Elms and Klyn appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carla Baldwin, who scheduled a preliminary hearing on April 16.