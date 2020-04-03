Two charged in Winnemucca firearms theft

RENO — Two Winnemucca men appeared in court Friday to face federal charges in the theft of two dozen firearms from a gun dealer after surveillance video captured images of someone in a clown mask at the crime scene.
George Wyatt Elms, 31, and Travis Klyn, 39, are accused of conspiracy and Elms is charged with theft in the case.
Surveillance footage from Feb. 19 “depicted an individual — wearing what appears to be a clown mask — pacing back and forth, and shining a flashlight through a warehouse,” according to a release from U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich and Acting Special Agent in Charge Frederic D. Winston of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Three individuals were able to gain entry to the warehouse by first removing a panel in the roof, the video shows. They dropped down approximately 10 feet onto a nearby staircase, and then broke through a door. One individual is seen using a pickaxe to break the glass of a gun case, and the others loaded firearms into their backpacks.
Elms and Klyn appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carla Baldwin, who scheduled a preliminary hearing on April 16.
The statutory maximum sentence for conspiracy to steal, take, or carry away firearms from the premises of a Federal Firearms Licensee is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and theft of firearms from the premises of an FFL is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
This case is the product of an investigation by the ATF and the Winnemucca Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Rachow is prosecuting the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, “a nationwide program by the Department of Justice that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone,” stated the release.
