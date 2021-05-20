Two dead in crash near Round Mountain

ELKO – A Virginia woman and one of her two child passengers died May 14 in a rollover crash north of Round Mountain.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 376 early that afternoon approximately 22 miles north of Round Mountain.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2005 Ford Escape SUV was traveling north toward Austin when the driver allowed it to travel onto the outside shoulder, then steered left in an attempt to regain control of the vehicle. The driver then steered to the right, causing the Escape to reenter the outside shoulder and overturn.

NHP said the adult female driver and her two children were not wearing their seatbelts properly and were ejected as the vehicle overturned.

Mia Catherine Campbell, 34, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, as did her 5-year-old son. Her 6-year-old daughter was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Last November, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia identified Campbell as a missing woman, and released photos of her and her children along with a description of the same vehicle.