RENO -- Two men were killed and one injured Saturday when their boat sank during a fishing trip at Topaz Lake.
The injured man was admitted to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia and later released.
According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the boat began to take on water approximately 150-200 yards from shore and the three men attempted to swim to shore. None of them were wearing life vests.
Scott Wise, a 47-year-old Yerington resident, realized quickly that he would not be able to make it to the shore, turned back and held on to the partially submerged boat. He was rescued approximately 30 minutes later.
"Tragically, 45-year-old Bert Peterson of Sparks and 50-year-old Jesse Gregory, also of Sparks, both drowned when they succumbed to exhaustion and the cold water," NDOW reported.
Peterson's body was found Saturday evening. Gregory's body was found in 22 feet of water on Sunday.
NDOW game wardens coordinated with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Search and Rescue, Washoe County Search and Rescue, and the East Fork Fire Department to recover the bodies.
“This is tragic news,” said Tyler Turnipseed, chief game warden for NDOW. “Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out to not only the families of the victims, but to everyone involved. These men were just out there fishing and having a good time. To have it end like this is heartbreaking.”
When a person is submerged in cold water, they only have a limited time before the cold will cause a loss of control over hands, arms and legs, making it impossible to swim.
Turnipseed explained that the water at Topaz Lake is currently in the low 40s, making it nearly impossible for anyone to have made that swim to shore.
“The average person would start to lose muscle control within the first few minutes,” he said. “We know it sounds counter-intuitive when you can see the shore, but your best chance is always to stay with the boat. Hold on and get at least part of your body out of the cold water and wait for help to come. Your odds of surviving go way up if you stay with the boat.”
